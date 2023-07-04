Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Rafael Devers and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Dunning has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 28 8.2 4 2 2 10 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Semien Stats

Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.347/.456 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 85 hits with 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .262/.328/.511 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Devers Stats

Devers has 80 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .256/.326/.505 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 86 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.350/.460 so far this year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

