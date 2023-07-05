WNBA action on Wednesday includes Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (8-8) visiting Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this matchup after a 102-84 win over Connecticut. The Aces' leading scorer was Kelsey Plum, who finished with 25 points. With a final score of 89-72, Dallas defeated Washington the last time out. Satou Sabally led the team (27 PTS, 15 REB, 64.3 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+1000 to win)

Wings (+1000 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

Aces (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 176.5

176.5 When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are fourth in the league in points scored (84.3 per game) and seventh in points conceded (83.1).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (39.6 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.1).

At 18.3 assists per game, the Wings are ninth in the league.

Dallas is eighth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.7) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.1).

The Wings are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.1%).

In 2023, Dallas is sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (32.3%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

At home the Wings average 86.4 points per game, 4.1 more than on the road (82.3). On defense they allow 82 points per game at home, 2.1 less than on the road (84.1).

In 2023 Dallas is grabbing more rebounds at home (41.9 per game) than away (37.4). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (31.4) than away (34.9).

At home the Wings are collecting 18.9 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (17.6).

Dallas commits more turnovers per game at home (14.6) than on the road (12.8), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.9) than on the road (14.3).

At home the Wings drain 6.9 treys per game, 0.2 less than away (7.1). They shoot 28.8% from beyond the arc at home, 0.6% lower than away (29.4%).

Dallas allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than away (6.9), but it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than on the road (32.5%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

The Wings have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

Dallas is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Wings based on the moneyline is 9.1%.

