Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .306 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.8% of those games.

In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .352 AVG .255 .397 OBP .287 .631 SLG .418 16 XBH 11 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 32/1 1 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings