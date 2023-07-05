Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (51-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-43) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-4, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (5-5, 3.08 ERA).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 33 out of the 54 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has entered 54 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 33-21 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 511 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule