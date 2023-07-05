Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take the field at Fenway Park against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (-110). A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 14-13 in those contests.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 85 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 8-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-18 24-17 23-12 28-22 35-25 16-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.