Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers will take on the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB play with 118 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .274 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (511 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rangers have a league-high .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gray has seven quality starts this year.

Gray will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Martín Pérez Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - -

