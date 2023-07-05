Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (51-35) will visit Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (43-43) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, July 5, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 54 times and won 33, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 33-21 (winning 61.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-5 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have won in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 20 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+170) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -114 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.