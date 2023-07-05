Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Rafael Devers and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (6-4) for his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), 10th in WHIP (1.069), and 48th in K/9 (7.6).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .280/.345/.451 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 85 hits with 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .258/.326/.505 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Devers has 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .256/.325/.502 so far this season.

Devers has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 88 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.352/.460 so far this year.

Turner has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

