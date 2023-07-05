Wings vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 5
The Dallas Wings (8-8) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (second in WNBA, 22.1 points per game) to help them beat A'ja Wilson (seventh in league, 19.6) and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-14.5)
|175.5
|-1500
|+900
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|175.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|175.5
|-1199
|+650
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|175.5
|-1600
|+750
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wings have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.
- A total of six Wings games this year have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.