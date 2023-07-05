A pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (seventh, 19.6 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.1) -- hit the court when the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) host the Dallas Wings (8-8) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Aces

Dallas puts up an average of 84.3 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 78.1 Las Vegas allows.

This season, the Wings have a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.

Dallas shoots 29.1% from beyond the arc this season. That's 4.9 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.0%).

The Wings are 3-2 in games when the team makes more than 34.0% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas and Dallas rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 4.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have performed worse offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 83.9 points per contest, 0.4 fewer points their than season average of 84.3.

Dallas is sinking 6.0 threes per game in its last 10 games, which is 1 fewer three-pointers than its average for the season (7.0). In addition, it sports a lower three-point percentage over its past 10 games (26.9%) compared to its season average from downtown (29.1%).

Wings Injuries