Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .306 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (18.2%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.352
|AVG
|.255
|.397
|OBP
|.287
|.631
|SLG
|.418
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|32/1
|1
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.77 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
