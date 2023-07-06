Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 34th in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 61 of 84 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Jung has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 39 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.280
|AVG
|.263
|.354
|OBP
|.290
|.497
|SLG
|.469
|16
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|23
|53/16
|K/BB
|50/6
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (3-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
