Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (51-36) and the Boston Red Sox (44-43) at Fenway Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 6.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

Texas has entered 38 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 24-14 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 513 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Rangers Schedule