How to Watch the Rangers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers will square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Red Sox Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 119 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .274 batting average leads MLB.
- Texas has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (513 total runs).
- The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Texas has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.192).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Eovaldi heads into the game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi will try to build upon an 18-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 17 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.