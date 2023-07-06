Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers will square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 119 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.192).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Eovaldi heads into the game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will try to build upon an 18-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 17 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Martín Pérez Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - -

