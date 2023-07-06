The Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Rafael Devers and others in this game.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Eovaldi Stats

Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 17 starts this season.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks sixth, .988 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 5 4 at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Semien Stats

Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI (102 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .277/.341/.446 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 87 hits with 18 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.328/.514 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Devers has 81 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .252/.321/.495 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 90 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .282/.354/.461 so far this year.

Turner brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

