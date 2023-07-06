On Thursday, Robbie Grossman (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)





Grossman has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .229.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (39 of 64), with more than one hit nine times (14.1%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.9%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has an RBI in 20 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.



Home Away 33 GP 31 .234 AVG .224 .306 OBP .300 .364 SLG .379 8 XBH 10 3 HR 4 20 RBI 14 29/13 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

