Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis Jankowski -- hitting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .320 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (37.2%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.333
|AVG
|.305
|.440
|OBP
|.397
|.444
|SLG
|.407
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|6
|5/11
|K/BB
|17/9
|7
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
