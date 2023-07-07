Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.683 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 88 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .262 with 41 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with at least two hits 21 times (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 19 games this year (21.8%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this season (44.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.294
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.303
|.612
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|17
|15
|HR
|7
|43
|RBI
|28
|43/16
|K/BB
|53/19
|2
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (5-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.