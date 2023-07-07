The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .360.

Seager will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with one homer in his last games.

In 82.1% of his games this year (46 of 56), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (39.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (28 of 56), with more than one RBI 11 times (19.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 46.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 24 .387 AVG .327 .451 OBP .384 .685 SLG .535 23 XBH 13 7 HR 4 27 RBI 24 21/16 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings