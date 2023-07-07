A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces (16-1) and Satou Sabally's Dallas Wings (8-9) play at College Park Center on Friday, July 7, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas' previous game ended in a win over Dallas 89-82 at home. Jackie Young (28 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 66.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Wilson (22 PTS, 13 REB, 3 BLK, 33.3 FG%) led the Aces, and Natasha Howard (32 PTS, 13 REB, 56.5 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) and Teaira McCowan (14 PTS, 11 REB, 42.9 FG%) paced the Wings.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-550 to win)

Aces (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+400 to win)

Wings (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-9.5)

Aces (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings Season Stats

Offensively the Wings are the fifth-ranked team in the league (84.2 points per game). Defensively they are seventh (83.4 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (39.6 per game) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.5).

The Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in assists (18.2 per game) in 2023.

Dallas is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.4) and fourth in turnovers forced (14).

Beyond the arc, the Wings are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 28.9%.

Giving up 7.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 33% from beyond the arc, Dallas is sixth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Wings are scoring more points at home (86.4 per game) than away (82.2). And they are allowing less at home (82) than on the road (84.7).

In 2023 Dallas is grabbing more rebounds at home (41.9 per game) than on the road (37.6). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (31.4) than on the road (35.3).

This season the Wings are picking up more assists at home (18.9 per game) than away (17.7).

This year Dallas is committing more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) than away (12.2). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.9) than away (14.1).

This season the Wings are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.8%) than on the road (28.9%).

At home Dallas concedes 7.5 treys per game, 0.4 more than away (7.1). It allows 32.1% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.8% lower than on the road (33.9%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Wings have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Wings have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the spread, Dallas is 8-8-0 this year.

Dallas is yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Wings.

