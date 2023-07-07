How to Watch the Rangers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Washington Nationals against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB action with 120 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball with a .461 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have an MLB-high .275 batting average.
- Texas has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (519 total runs).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.204).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Cody Bradford (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Monday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without giving up a hit.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
