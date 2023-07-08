Brooke Mackenzie Henderson heads into the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California at Pebble Beach Golf Links, with action from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Mackenzie Henderson at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Mackenzie Henderson has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Mackenzie Henderson has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Mackenzie Henderson will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 22 -7 275 2 17 2 5 $1.9M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while Pebble Beach Golf Links is set for a shorter 6,509 yards.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

Mackenzie Henderson will take to the 6,509-yard course this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,561 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

Her 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 88th percentile of the field.

Mackenzie Henderson shot better than 46% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Mackenzie Henderson shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Mackenzie Henderson had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Mackenzie Henderson had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Mackenzie Henderson's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Mackenzie Henderson ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two of 12 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 2.9.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Mackenzie Henderson finished without one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +4000

