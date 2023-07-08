The field at the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Emiliano Grillo. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $7,400,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,289-yard course from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Grillo at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Grillo has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Grillo has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Grillo has won one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Grillo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -6 279 1 20 5 6 $3.5M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, 49 yards shorter than the average course Grillo has played in the past year (7,338).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Grillo was better than 48% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Grillo fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Grillo carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Grillo's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent tournament, Grillo carded a bogey or worse on three of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Grillo ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Grillo had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +2800

