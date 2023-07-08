The John Deere Classic is underway, and Grayson Murray is currently in second place with a score of -7.

Looking to wager on Grayson Murray at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Grayson Murray Insights

Murray has finished better than par seven times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Murray has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Murray has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Murray has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 40 -5 282 0 2 0 0 $75,825

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Murray failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in any of his most recent three trips to this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Murray has played in the past year has been 51 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Murray's Last Time Out

Murray shot below average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 24th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Murray shot better than 93% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.58.

Murray failed to record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Murray recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.2).

Murray had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent competition, Murray carded a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Murray finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on five of the six par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Murray finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Murray Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Murray's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.