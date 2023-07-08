Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .296 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 74 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 32 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.303
|AVG
|.290
|.341
|OBP
|.342
|.516
|SLG
|.441
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|19
|27/6
|K/BB
|29/12
|5
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Irvin (1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
