Held from July 6- 9, Lilia Vu will play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Lilia Vu Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Vu has shot below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in her last 14 rounds.

Vu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past five tournaments, Vu has finished atop the leaderboard once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past five tournaments, Vu has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 13 -10 272 2 16 4 7 $1.6M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,509 yards, Pebble Beach Golf Links is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,026 yards .

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Vu will take to the 6,509-yard course this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,570 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Vu's Last Time Out

Vu was in the 66th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the 45th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Vu was better than just 11% of the competitors (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Vu shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Vu had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.6).

Vu recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent competition, Vu had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Vu finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the field average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Vu had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Vu Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

