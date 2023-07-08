Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (52-37) and Washington Nationals (34-54) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on July 8.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (5-5) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (1-5).

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Rangers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have won 34 out of the 57 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 11-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Texas has scored the most runs (526) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule