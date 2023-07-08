Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Nationals on July 8, 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 103 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .273/.338/.440 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 35 walks and 73 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.332/.525 on the year.
- Garcia brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .301/.348/.501 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
