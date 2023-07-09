Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .309.

Duran is batting .250 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Duran has gotten a hit in 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (34.8%).

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .352 AVG .264 .397 OBP .291 .631 SLG .430 16 XBH 13 9 HR 3 22 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 34/1 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings