Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Nationals
|Rangers vs Nationals Odds
|Rangers vs Nationals Prediction
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .437, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- In 74.4% of his games this year (67 of 90), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (32.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has had an RBI in 37 games this year (41.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.278
|AVG
|.264
|.341
|OBP
|.333
|.433
|SLG
|.440
|20
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/19
|K/BB
|35/20
|5
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.22 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.593 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.