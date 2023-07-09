The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario hit the field at Nationals Park against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .462.

The Rangers have a league-best .274 batting average.

Texas is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (529 total).

The Rangers have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.204).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Dunning is trying to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Dunning is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.