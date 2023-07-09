Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Sunday, starting at 12:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (8-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 4 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 8.2 4 2 2 10 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 103 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.337/.437 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 90 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .262/.332/.520 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 106 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .304/.349/.501 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 43 RBI (83 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .261/.338/.481 slash line so far this year.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

