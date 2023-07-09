Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .227.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), including nine multi-hit games (13.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this year (32.3%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.234
|AVG
|.220
|.306
|OBP
|.299
|.364
|SLG
|.373
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|29/13
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
