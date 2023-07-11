Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Roman Safiullin, the No. 92-ranked player, and Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player, will be competing for a crack at the semifinals.
You can watch on ESPN as Safiullin attempts to knock out Sinner.
Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner vs. Safiullin Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 85-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday, Sinner reached the quarterfinals.
- In his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), Sinner made a run before losing to Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals 5-7, 0-2 on June 23.
- Safiullin made it to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday.
- Safiullin was eliminated in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 27, when he went down 6-7, 3-6 to Lloyd Harris.
- This is the first time that Sinner and Safiullin have played each other in the last five years.
Sinner vs. Safiullin Odds and Probabilities
|Jannik Sinner
|Roman Safiullin
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+425
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|19.0%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|61.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.2
