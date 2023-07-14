Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Marcus Semien is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with a double.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is 65th in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has had an RBI in 37 games this year (40.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (59.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.278
|AVG
|.264
|.341
|OBP
|.335
|.433
|SLG
|.442
|20
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/19
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 91 home runs (1.0 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
