Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (52-39) versus the Cleveland Guardians (45-45) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on July 14.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-5, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.56 ERA).

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 26-20 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Texas leads MLB with 531 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule