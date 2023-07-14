Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +130. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +130 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 59 total times this season. They've gone 34-25 in those games.

Texas has gone 19-11 (winning 63.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-38-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-18 25-21 23-14 29-24 36-28 16-10

