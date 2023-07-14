Jon Gray starts for the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in baseball with 124 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .460.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (531 total).

The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Gray is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Gray will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow

