Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Guardians on July 14, 2023
Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-5) will make his 17th start of the season.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 50th in K/9 (7.3).
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|2.1
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jon Gray's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI (104 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.338/.438 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 91 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 36 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .261/.331/.517 slash line on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 96 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .286/.361/.503 on the season.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashing .263/.336/.349 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.