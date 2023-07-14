Friday, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSW

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .315 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Jankowski is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Jankowski has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .333 AVG .299 .440 OBP .382 .444 SLG .388 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 12 RBI 6 5/11 K/BB 17/9 7 SB 4

