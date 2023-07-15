Saturday, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers face the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 27 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .355.

Seager has had a hit in 49 of 60 games this season (81.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (40.0%).

He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has an RBI in 30 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 48.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .391 AVG .316 .456 OBP .368 .711 SLG .535 25 XBH 15 8 HR 5 29 RBI 25 21/17 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings