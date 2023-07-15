Rory McIlroy currently leads the way (-10, +200 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open .

Genesis Scottish Open Third Round Information

Start Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 4:12 AM ET

4:12 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +200

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 2 3rd Round 2 66 -4 5 1 17th

Tyrrell Hatton

Tee Time: 4:12 AM ET

4:12 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +400

Hatton Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -1 3 2 46th Round 2 62 -8 9 1 1st

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 3:50 AM ET

3:50 AM ET Current Rank: 7th (-7)

7th (-7) Odds to Win: +650

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 4 2 26th Round 2 65 -5 5 0 7th

Sam Burns

Tee Time: 4:01 AM ET

4:01 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-8)

5th (-8) Odds to Win: +1400

Burns Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 3 0 15th Round 2 65 -5 7 2 7th

Byeong-Hun An

Tee Time: 4:01 AM ET

4:01 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +1600

An Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 61 -9 9 0 1st Round 2 70 E 3 3 88th

Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Rickie Fowler 10th (-6) +2200 Max Homa 10th (-6) +3300 Nicolai Hojgaard 7th (-7) +4000 Padraig Harrington 7th (-7) +4500 Wyndham Clark 17th (-5) +5000 Shane Lowry 17th (-5) +5500 Viktor Hovland 29th (-4) +6000 Xander Schauffele 29th (-4) +6600 Tommy Fleetwood 29th (-4) +9000 Ewen Ferguson 10th (-6) +10000

