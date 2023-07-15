Saturday, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Fox Sports 1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .296.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 50 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 24 games this year (31.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 41.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .307 AVG .288 .343 OBP .337 .520 SLG .438 13 XBH 15 7 HR 3 22 RBI 19 27/6 K/BB 30/12 5 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings