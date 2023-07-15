Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Saturday, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 68 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.0%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven home a run in 37 games this year (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 59.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.272
|AVG
|.264
|.338
|OBP
|.335
|.424
|SLG
|.442
|20
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/20
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 95 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
