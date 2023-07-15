Min Woo Lee is part of the field from July 13-16 in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking on a par-70, 7,237-yard course.

Looking to wager on Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Min Woo Lee Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Lee has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Lee will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 18 -6 277 0 7 1 3 $2.4M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,237-yard length for this event.

The Renaissance Club has had an average tournament score of +2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,290 yards, 53 yards longer than the 7,237-yard The Renaissance Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 84th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.81 strokes on those 48 holes.

Lee shot better than 91% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Lee shot the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Lee carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Lee carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last outing, Lee carded a bogey or worse on two of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lee finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

