Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in baseball with 128 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .465.

The Rangers' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Texas is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (543 total).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Texas' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.212).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Heaney heads into the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney heads into the matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin

