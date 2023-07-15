Following the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour is currently second with a score of -8.

Looking to wager on Ryan Armour at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ryan Armour Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Armour has finished below par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Armour finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Armour has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -5 280 0 11 0 0 $455,024

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Armour has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

Armour made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,014.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Armour has played i the last year (7,297 yards) is 31 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was below average, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Armour was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Armour fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Armour carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

Armour recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Armour had a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Armour ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Armour finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Armour Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Armour's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

