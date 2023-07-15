After the second round of the Barbasol Championship, Trevor Cone is in 14th at -8.

Trevor Cone Insights

Cone has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cone has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Cone has had an average finish of 53rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Cone has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 59 -2 262 0 10 0 0 $229,295

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Cone finished 82nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,009 yards.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 21 yards longer than the average course Cone has played in the past year (7,307 yards).

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 65th percentile.

Cone shot better than 35% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Cone shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Cone had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Cone carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last competition, Cone's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Cone ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Cone carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Cone's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

