Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 94 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .264 with 44 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 64.1% of his games this year (59 of 92), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 22.8% of his games this year, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (22.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (52.2%), including 18 multi-run games (19.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.298
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.303
|.618
|SLG
|.427
|25
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|47
|RBI
|32
|45/17
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
