The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .291.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Heim enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .471 with one homer.

In 59 of 80 games this season (73.8%) Heim has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (43.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (18.8%).

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), with two or more runs 11 times (13.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .287 AVG .295 .348 OBP .348 .567 SLG .423 22 XBH 13 10 HR 3 34 RBI 29 32/13 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings